CHICAGO (CBS) — A 68-year-old man was shot in the head wounded while driving in his car in Bridgeport Tuesday evening, and he later died.
Police said the man was not the intended target. The scene of the shooting was less than a mile from his home.
At 6:02 p.m., the man was driving east on 31st Street near Halsted Street when someone fired shots and they went through his back window.
The man was struck in the head, police said. His 1985 Lincoln Town Car went on to collide with a snowbank.
The man was struck in the head, police said. His 1985 Lincoln Town Car went on to collide with a snowbank.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.
No one was in custody in the shooting Tuesday evening.