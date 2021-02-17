CHICAGO (CBS)– After the winter storm hit the Chicago area, it’s now a battle to clear up side streets. Many neighborhoods are still waiting for plows.
CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe was live in Bridgeport in the Mobile Weather Lab. Odigwe said snow is being cleared from the side streets.
Plow trucks are still working to clear all that snow from side streets. Just came across this one near Bronzeville. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/xDaiQ6BV8s
She said dump trucks were unloading heavy snow piles near Pulaski and Argyle in the North Park community.
The city said snow will be moved out of hard-hit areas downtown to create more space.
The city confirmed more than 400 plows and salt spreaders were deployed to clear side streets across Chicago. Each ward has a front loader and dump truck working to haul snow away.
“We should be prepared to take care of this already and being that we’re in COVID, things should be up and prepared and ready,” resident Alraynita Coleman said. “It should not have been a lack luster effort.”