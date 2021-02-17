DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– A quieter pattern is ahead for several days.

There is a small chance for snow Wednesday night and Thursday.

RELATED: Chicago Weather: Snow Returns

RELATED: As Indoor Restaurant Capacity Expands Again Due To Falling COVID Cases, Some Restaurateurs Say It Will Make A Difference

Wednesday will be a cloudy day with temperatures climbing to the 20s.

MORE: 24 Hours After Snowstorm, Residents On Buried Side Streets Feel Forgotten

Snow returns Sunday, but temperatures will rise to above freezing most of the week.