CHICAGO (CBS) — They are snow angels.
The volunteers are braving the cold to clear a path to the Englewood Free Market. It's a place residents can get food and essential items at no cost.
A community activist made a profound observation about the stretch of sidewalk.
"It's a damned shame that the liquor store across the street is shoveled, but the Free Market, which is giving out milk and macaroni to people who need, it isn't shoveled," said Jahmal Cole of My Block, My Hood, My City. "They should be ashamed of themselves. We're going to show up and take care of people. That's what we do."