CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois Senate hearing raised a question yet again that many unemployed in Illinois are wondering: When will IDES offices open for business?
“The department needs to find a way to get those offices reopened in a way that is safe for its employees but also allows claimants to access those offices. Folks really rely on those offices,” said Jeremy Rosen, of the Shriver Center on Poverty Law.RELATED: 30 Years Ago On CBS 2: Walter Jacobson Experiences Homelessness Firsthand For 48 Hours In 'Mean Street Diary'
IDES has maintained it’s not safe to open yet. Both because of the pandemic and threats.RELATED: Fourth Graders Across City Select 'Harmony' As Name For Shedd Aquarium's Newest Dolphin
The Shriver Center acknowledged that communication between claimants and the agency is better, but still needs to improve dramatically, particularly for people with simple issues that take weeks for a callback.
MORE: 2 Injured When Awning Collapses Over Driveway At Pullman Off-Track Betting Parlor