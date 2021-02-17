CHICAGO (CBS) — He lived in in Bridgeport his whole life.

On Tuesday night, he was murdered there. A 68-year-old man was shot and killed while driving his car.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports on what happened in the minutes leading up to his murder.

Alva Besst was just on his way to the grocery store. Police said he was not the intended target in the shooting.

Besst was hit in the head by a stray bullet while driving his gold Lincoln Town Car eastbound on 31st Street near Halsted.

A person with knowledge of the investigation said individuals in two different cars were shooting at each other. Besst was caught in the crossfire. Bullets went through his back windshield.

After he was shot, the lifelong Bridgeport resident hit a snowbank. About three minutes after the shooting went over the air, an officer assigned to work at a nearby movie location, less than a mile away from the shooting scene, said this…

“We’re over here on movie detail. Is that victim an older male white gentleman?” The dispatcher said he was a 60-year-old.

The officer continued:

“That individual literally just left from over here. We just talked to him. He was on his way to the grocery store. I’m assuming it’s the same individual. We’re gonna be on scene for another couple hours at least over, if detectives or the paper car needs any info from us.”

Besst was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

While they are follow up on leads, police said right now, no one is in custody.