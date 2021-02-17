CHICAGO (CBS) — A 34-year-old man has been charged with carjacking a woman Tuesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.
Police said Aurelio Davila was arrested shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday on the 2500 block of West 23rd Street, after he was spotted driving a stolen vehicle.
Davila got the car stuck in the snow as police tried to pull him over.
Police said Davila had stolen the vehicle by force from a 28-year-old woman less than an hour earlier, only a block away, on the 2500 block of West Cermak Road.
Davila has been charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking. He is due to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.