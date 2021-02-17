NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Seton Hall topped DePaul 60-52 on Wednesday night.
Jared Rhoden had 17 points for Seton Hall (13-8, 10-5 Big East Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Myles Cale added 11 points.RELATED: LaVine Leads Bulls Over Pistons In Newly Scheduled Game
Pauly Paulicap had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Demons (3-10, 1-10), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Kobe Elvis added 13 points. He also had nine turnovers but only three assists. Ray Salnave had seven rebounds.RELATED: No. 25 Loyola Chicago Hangs On To Beat Valpo
The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Blue Demons on the season. Seton Hall defeated DePaul 76-68 on Jan. 9.MORE: Rookies Lankinen, Kurashev Lead Blackhawks Past Red Wings
