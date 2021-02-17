DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Shedd Aquarium’s newest dolphin finally has a name, and it’s something everyone could use a little more of this year.

Harmony was born five months ago and already weighs 100 pounds.

Fourth grade students across the city chose her name by voting on several options.

Harmony can be seen at the Shedd Aquarium now.

