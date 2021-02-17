City Crews Dumped Mounds Of Snow In Front Of House, And Elderly Woman Needs To Get Out, So CBS 2's Jermont Terry Gets Out The ShovelCBS 2’s Jermont Terry set out Wednesday night to work on a story in West Englewood, and he got out the shovel to help.

CBS 2 Uncovers A Lack Of State Oversight Over Insurance Providers When It Comes To Wheelchair Coverage

City Panel Publishes List Of 41 Problematic Monuments Subject To Review; Including Statues Of Christopher Columbus, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln"This project is a powerful opportunity for us to come together as a city to assess the many monuments and memorials across our neighborhoods and communities—to face our history and what and how we memorialize that history," Mayor Lightfoot said in a statement,

South Shore Woman Says She And Her Neighbors Haven't Had Mail For Over A Month, And Local Post Office Said They Could Not HelpRuth Yarborough depends on a check she gets in the mail at the beginning of every month. Three weeks into February, that is not the only thing she is missing – and she’s not the only one.