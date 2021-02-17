CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2’s Jermont Terry set out Wednesday night to work on a story in West Englewood.
Angela Davis paid someone to clear the sidewalk and the crosswalks outside her mother's house. Davis' mom, who is a senior citizen, uses a walker to get to the street – so a wide path is required.
Most importantly, Davis’ mom needs to get to her COVID-19 vaccine appointment on Thursday morning.
Yet hours after Davis paid to have the way cleared, city crews inadvertently blocked both crosswalks with huge mounds of snow. One mount was nearly four feet high – impossible for mom to climb over.
“It was clearly visible that both corners had been shoveled out to the street. They could have very easily swept across the street, in front of the vacant lot,” Davis said.
But instead, it was in front of Davis’ house – and her mom needed to get out.
So CBS 2's Terry got out the shovel himself. He got to work clearing the smaller of the two snow mounds blocking the walk.
We wanted to make sure Davis’ mom would not miss that vaccine appointment in the morning. Davis was then able to put down salt, hoping crews would not block the path again overnight.