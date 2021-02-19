DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– Conditions will be calm through Saturday until snow returns.

READ MORE: CFD, The Home Depot Offering 99-Cent Smoke Detectors Across The City Friday

Friday will be partly cloudy with temperatures near 19 degrees.

READ MORE: Despite President Joe Biden's Transportation Mask Mandate, Metra Not Confronting Violators

Snow returns on Sunday. Though accumulations may be light, the snow may be wetter and heavier than most recent snowfall.

MORE NEWS: Navy Boot Camp At Great Lakes Has Kept Going All Through Pandemic, With Tight Restrictions

Temperatures will rise to the 30s and even the 40s next week.