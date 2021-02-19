CHICAGO (CBS)– Conditions will be calm through Saturday until snow returns.
READ MORE: CFD, The Home Depot Offering 99-Cent Smoke Detectors Across The City Friday
Friday will be partly cloudy with temperatures near 19 degrees.READ MORE: Despite President Joe Biden's Transportation Mask Mandate, Metra Not Confronting Violators
Snow returns on Sunday. Though accumulations may be light, the snow may be wetter and heavier than most recent snowfall.MORE NEWS: Navy Boot Camp At Great Lakes Has Kept Going All Through Pandemic, With Tight Restrictions
Temperatures will rise to the 30s and even the 40s next week.