CHICAGO (CBS) —Morning temps will be in the single digits with plenty of sunshine through the day.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it will be colder than normal. Forecast high is 25 degrees. Average high is 37.
Snow increases through the day on Sunday with two to three inches north of I-80. Lesser amounts to the south.
With the storm center passing just to our north, mild air will creep in from the south.
We could have mixed precipitation at times. That’s why I expect a wet snow with this event.
This new accumulation will add weight to our snowpack. As temperatures rise to 40 next week, river flooding, ice jams and falling ice will be an issue.
Also, ice dams can form at the edge of roofs due to large icicles resulting in water damage to homes.
TONIGHT: Flurries begin to taper off. Clearing skies. Low 5.
SATURDAY: Chilly but lots of sunshine. High 25.
SUNDAY: Snow develops again. High 32.
