Brookfield Zoo Opening 2 Months After COVID Forced ClosureAlso, the only indoor spaces that will be open are rest rooms. The carousel and the motor safari will also remain closed.

Free Days At Chicago's Shedd Aquarium Next WeekAdults getting tickets must provide proof of residency. Free admission won't be given to people who don't have a reservation.

Cute Critters Celebrate Valentine's Day At The Brookfield ZooAccording to the Brookfield Zoo, the Animal Programs staff is always thinking of ways to physically and mentally stimulated the animals at the zoo.

PAWS Pet Of The Week: RoseRose is a very smart pup who learns very quickly in training.

Sisters In Cinema Media Arts Center Opening In South Shore MondayThe arts are expanding on Chicago's South Side.

PAWS Pet Of The Week: BreezyWhile there, you can check catch PAWS alum Foofur for in the Puppy Bowl on Sunday. Watch her "up close and personal" segment, as she tackles a day in the life of a PAWS Chicago foster home.