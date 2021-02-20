NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Moore had a season-high 24 points as DePaul narrowly beat St. John’s 88-83 on Saturday night.
Darious Hall had 11 points and seven rebounds for DePaul (4-10, 2-10 Big East Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Ray Salnave added 11 points. Oscar Lopez Jr. had 10 points.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Snow Again Late Sunday
Julian Champagnie had 29 points and seven rebounds for the Red Storm (14-9, 8-8). Isaih Moore added 16 points. Dylan Addae-Wusu had 13 points.READ MORE: Celebrating Black History Makers: Amena Karim Took On Mission To Bring Fresh, Healthy Food To South Shore And Beyond
The Blue Demons leveled the season series against the Red Storm with the win. St. John’s defeated DePaul 81-68 on Jan. 27.MORE NEWS: Car Stolen With Dog Inside In Albany Park
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)