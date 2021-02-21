CHICAGO (CBS) — They say pitching wins championships.

Maybe that’s old-school thinking, but both the Cubs and White Sox made major offseason moves there – with big names coming and going.

Now, those new additions are settling in at Spring Training.

The Cubs had to replace to Yu Darvish, Jon Lester, José Quintana, and Tyler Chatwood.

Enter Zach Davies, who came over in the Darvish deal with the San Diego Padres. Cubs fans probably know him best from his time with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Those days were when Davies closely watched Kyle Hendricks from the other side of the diamond. They have comparable styles, and the Cubs are hoping for similar results.

“It’s funny, because they put our lockers right next to each other, so I think they know the comparisons too – and you know, we’ve talked a lot; simple stuff so far,” Davies said of Hendricks. “There are similarities; there are differences in his eyes and in my eyes too, so it’s a little bit finer differences that not everybody catches, but at the same time, as pitchers who have been in the game for a little while, you know those differences.”

New White Sox starter Lance Lynn is getting used to his new team. Lynn gives the Sox another potential ace to march out to the mound out every five days.

Lynn been one of baseball’s best pitchers the last few years, and finished sixth in the American League Cy Young voting last year.

He already won a World Series with Tony La Russa in St. Louis, and now he wants to do it again with the Sox.

“I think you said it, and everyone’s saying it – we’re here to win a World Series, and that’s what we’re trying to do. That’s why you come to Spring Training every year. Sometimes you actually have a chance, sometimes you don’t – and this year, we really feel like we have a chance, so we’re going to do what we’ve got to do capitalize on that,” Lynn said. “The bullpens are ongoing. Guys are starting to get some things going here. So you see a lot of talented arms – a lot of young kids that are trying to show what they’ve got – so it’s going to be an exciting camp.”