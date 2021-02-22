DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, Chicago, Chicago carjackings, Kenwood

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two teens were charged in a carjacking that took place in the Kenwood neighborhood in January.

The two boys, 13 and 14 years old, were charged with felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, police said.

According to police, the teens approached a 42-year-old man at a gas station in 1100 block of East 47th Street on Jan. 7. The teens displayed weapons and took the man’s vehicle.

The teens were arrested Sunday and are expected back in court on Monday. 

