CHICAGO (CBS)– Two teens were charged in a carjacking that took place in the Kenwood neighborhood in January.
The two boys, 13 and 14 years old, were charged with felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, police said.READ MORE: Seniors In Evanston Receive First Vaccination Dose Monday
According to police, the teens approached a 42-year-old man at a gas station in 1100 block of East 47th Street on Jan. 7. The teens displayed weapons and took the man’s vehicle.READ MORE: At Least 15 Shot, 2 Killed In Chicago Weekend Violence
The teens were arrested Sunday and are expected back in court on Monday.MORE NEWS: Gov. Pritzker Set To Sign Illinois Criminal Justice Reform Bill Into Law Monday