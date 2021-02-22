CHICAGO (CBS) — A car and a dog were found in the Logan Square neighborhood Monday after they were stolen two days earlier in Albany Park.
Police said Shakespeare District officers found the stolen car in the area of Armitage and St. Louis avenues around 6:30 a.m. The dog had been inside the car when it was stolen on Saturday, and the dog was in the car when it was found.
The owner told CBS 2 she now has the dog, Nola, while the car remained at the scene.
At 10:35 a.m. Saturday, the owners told police they had left their vehicle idling with a Nola, a 3-year-old Labradoodle mix, inside in the 3500 block of West Lawrence Avenue, also near St. Louis Avenue.
A thief then took the victims' 2014 Chevrolet Storm and fled with Nola inside, police said.
The owners said they did not get a good description of the perpetrator because he was wearing a mask.