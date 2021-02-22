CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois’ average COVID-19 infection rate has now been below 3% for more than a week, a stretch not seen in Illinois since last summer.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,246 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Monday, as well as 34 additional deaths. Monday’s case total was the lowest reported in Illinois since July 28, although the 37,361 tests reported in the past 24 hours was the fewest since Sept. 14.READ MORE: Several Injured In Car Crash On 74th And Racine
Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported a total of 1,175,655 coronavirus cases, including 20,303 deaths.READ MORE: Chicago Aldermen Back 100-Year Deal To Supply Lake Michigan Drinking Water To Joliet
The state’s 7-day average case positivity rate stands at 2.8%, tied for the second lowest rate reported by IDPH since July 9. The state’s average infection rate has been below 3% for eight days in a row, the first time it’s been that low for that long since July.
As of Sunday night, 1,504 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 377 in the ICU and 169 patients on ventilators.MORE NEWS: Seniors In Evanston Receive First Vaccination Dose Monday
So far, Illinois has received a total of 2,702,175 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and has administered 2,211,700 doses. As of Sunday night, 571,260 people in Illinois have been fully fully vaccinated, accounting for 4.48% of the state’s population. Over the past seven days, Illinois has averaged 55,409 doses administered per day.