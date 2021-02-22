CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 57 on the city’s Far South Side over the weekend, and a Good Samaritan who tried to help ended up getting hit by a car himself.
Illinois State Police said at 3:18 a.m. Sunday, Alfreda Blanton, 27, was driving a black 2011 BMW X6 north on I-57 at 107th Street when she lost control for unknown reasons and rolled several times.
Blanton died in the accident.
Meanwhile, Michael Holt, 29, stopped and got out to try to assist Blanton and was hit by another car, state police said. That driver did not stop and fled the scene, state police said.
Holt was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation continued Monday.