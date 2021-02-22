CHICAGO (CBS) — The State of Illinois has touted its robust plan to rollout coronavirus vaccine statewide.

So why are we at the very bottom of the list for second rounds shots of vaccine, per capita?

CBS 2’s Chris Tye on Monday the tough grades and questions to Gov. JB Pritzker.

The governor blamed the Trump White House for the early rollout of the vaccine in Illinois and elsewhere – though now, Illinois finds itself at the bottom of a list that has little connection to the former president.

But Pritzker said there is a valid reason behind that too.

“On a scale of one to 10, about a 15,” said Marc Courtney of Round Lake Beach.

Beach was talking about the frustration level he is experiencing. He and his wife are both diabetic and are both over 65 – and fall into Group 1B, which is now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

For them, online registration for vaccine round one stopped cold because round two isn’t shored up yet.

“You see that there is an appointment ready. You say, ‘I’ll accept that appointment,’” Courtney said. “The response is: ‘We can’t give you that appointment because we can’t give you a second dose appointment. End of story. You’re done.’”

So is it residents feeling “done” and the governor claiming number one?

“We are number one of the top ten largest states in terms of first vaccinations,” Pritzker said.

Actually, on Monday, California eclipsed us among big states. Among all states, Illinois ranked 19th in the country in first shots of residents per 100,000 residents.

But when it comes to getting that second shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a list Monday morning – and Illinois ranks dead last, 50th out of 50, for people with two doses per 100,000.

As of Monday, 4,474 Illinoisans per 100,000 had both shots.

The governor says there’s a reason.

“We wanted to make sure in phase 1A that the health care workers were covered completely, and remained in phase 1A longer than other states – a week longer than other states – for a week longer than other states,” Pritzker said. “They’re seeing many more second doses being delivered to them than they have seen before.”

The governor said that delayed shots for Group 1B people, and most of those vaccinated early in 1B are just now having that second shot come due.

Most states went to Phase 1B faster, and those in Phase 1B thus got their second doses faster. The situation as it is in Illinois is creating a logjam for those in the delayed 1B group.

“It essentially makes us housebound,” Courtney said.

They are housebound, and also eager for the day where they are bound for a shot at vaccination. Until then, they remain tethered to the websites hoping for that elusive appointment.

“Making everybody run around like chicken with no heads,” Courtney said.

To reiterate, the reason Illinois is last in the second shot column? The governor said a delay in starting the 1B group means a lag in second shots for that huge number of Illinoisans.

Pritzker said a ramp-up, and a catch-up, will happen quickly.

Here are some links to help you make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine: (We have to caution you, it may be difficult to find an available shot in the near future and near your home, but we did want to share all these links in one place to perhaps make it easier for you.)

Wal-Mart | Walgreens | CVS | Jewel-Osco | Kroger | Mariano’s | Meijer | Zocdoc | Hy-Vee | Illinois Health Department | Indiana Health Department