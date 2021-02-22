CHICAGO (CBS) — There was a major scare Monday night for some Chicago firefighters as they fought a blaze in South Chicago Monday night.
As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, firefighters as of 10 p.m. were still dealing with a few hot spots as they tried to get the fire under control at 8639 S. Phillips Ave. The fire by that time had been burning for a few hours.
At one point, the firefighters entered the house, but they were forced to retreat quickly.
After a fire flash went off on the top floor when firefighters were in the house, the Fire Department issued a mayday call for a firefighter being lost, trapped, or otherwise unaccounted for.
The Fire Department said two firefighters became disoriented upon the flash, not knowing how they came in or how to get out. Thus, other firefighters had to go inside to help get them out.
Two firefighters were taken to the hospital, including one who was seen on video being taken away on a stretcher. He was listed in good condition.
Six people were inside the home when the fire broke out. All of them got safely.
But the scene near 86th Street near South Chicago Avenue was massive.
The Fire Department also said they dealt with difficulties with frozen fire hydrants.