CHICAGO (CBS) — We have 37 days to get rid of the snow for opening day for Major League Baseball.

Monday marked the first day of full-squad workouts for the Cubs and White Sox in Arizona.

The Sox were missing one big name. American League MVP Jose Abreu wasn’t at Camelback Ranch as he still waits on some COVID antibody test results.

Meanwhile in Mesa, the Cubs lineup will feature nearly all of the same players who only scored just scored one run in the playoffs last fall.

For the Cubs, Kris Bryant, Javy Baez, and Anthony Rizzo are all in their final year of team-controlled contracts. Rizzo has added some muscle to last season’s trimmed down look – but says he’ll never give up pizza.

The majority of the Cubs lineup that scored just one run in the playoffs last year is back. Rizzo says he understands if fans don’t believe the hype.

“I think we’ve got to go out and earn it and prove it. I don’t think anyone should believe in it,” said Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo. “We haven’t done what we were capable of doing the last few years, and you know, it’s up to us to go out and prove it every day; every year – you know, just because you do one thing one year doesn’t mean you’re entitled to anything. You can either choose to read into everything that we’re in, or not. But we control the narrative in here. We control how we go about our business every day.”

Meanwhile, White Sox manager Tony La Russa addressed his team in person for the first time. He admitted that he was a little nervous.

“I have been nervous every day my entire career – whether it’s a first-day speech; whether it’s a Spring Training game or a regular-season game,” La Russa said. “At the last minute, I decided to share it with the fellas, because it was honest.”

“I think he’s pretty solid so far. The communication – everything’s been great. The things that he’s been preaching has been good. His motivational win is definitely what we need at this point,” said White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. “I think we’ve got the right spot. I think we’ve got the right man. I hope so.”