CHICAGO (CBS)– A vacant house collapsed in Canaryville overnight.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the roof of a two-story house, located at 500 W. 44th St., collapsed just after 3:20 a.m.
Officials confirmed the house was vacant and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the collapse has not been released, but the impact of last week's heavy snow will likely be part of the investigation.
