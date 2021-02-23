CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather has been causing delays for people seeking the COVID-19 vaccine in the Chicago area. It goes beyond people not showing up to get vaccines in the snowstorm last week. Pharmacies like Walgreens and other vaccination sites had to reschedule people because the shipments of doses did not arrive on time.

“My husband and I just found out we were eligible,” said Brittney Manninen. “We’re part of 1b and we live in DuPage County.”

When Manninen got the green light to get her vaccine, she started that frantic search for an appointment. She said she found one for this past Saturday at a Kroger all the way in Normal.

“It was worth it to us just to protect our family members, to get that little bit of normalcy back and just really for our family’s health,” she said.

But before she packed her 4-month-old, Jack, in the car for a road trip, she called the day before to confirm her shot and her husband’s.

“They let us know that they had no vaccines and really didn’t seem to know when they would receive them again,” Manninen said.

She said she was told those delays were due to weather. That shortage was seen at several vendors across the country. The White House said Friday that last week’s storms delayed the delivery of an estimated 6 million vaccine doses nationwide.

“We anticipate that all the backlogged doses will be delivered within the next week with most being delivered within the next several days,” said Andy Slavitt of the COVID-19 Response Team.

Walgreens confirmed to CBS 2 that weather delayed some of its vaccine shipments. So did the Cook County Department of Public Health. But both have worked to reschedule the affected appointments.

Manninen chose not to reschedule in Normal.

“I want to keep looking around just in case something pops up,” she said.

It paid off. She got in Friday at the Tinley Park Convention Center vaccination site, and she shared with CBS 2 a smile of relief.

CBS 2 reached out to Kroger for this story but has not heard back. For those we’ve spoke with who have been rescheduled, they seem to have gotten back on the calendar within a few days or a week.

Here are some links to help you make an appointment:

