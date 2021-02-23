DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) — While many schools have returned to some in-person learning or have plans to do so, one south suburban district is bucking the trend.
Dolton West School District 148 – which serves south suburban Dolton and Riverdale – announced Tuesday night that it will remain all remote for the rest of the school year.READ MORE: Daniel Biss Declares Victory In Evanston Mayoral Race
The school says parents overwhelmingly prefer remote learning.
In a news release, the district said students will go on participating in teacher-led online classes five days a week by computer, and will use home internet access provided free by the district.READ MORE: 2 Days After Choosing Edward Kodatt As Successor For House Seat, Mike Madigan Asks Him To Step Down Over 'Questionable Conduct'
The district said its schools cannot be configured to provide safe social distancing such that all students can return, so the only options for the last five weeks of the school year after spring break were to continue remote learning or go with a hybrid plan. They decided to go with the former option.
“Since the COVID global pandemic first occurred, we have been working to balance two key priorities: First, the safety, health and well-being of all members of the Dolton West 148 community, particularly our students, staff and the families they go home to and second and equally important, a commitment to delivering a quality education that challenges and supports each student in reaching their highest level of performance,” District Supt. Dr. Kevin J. Nohelty said in the release.MORE NEWS: Some Illinois Unemployment Recipients Still Haven't Received 1099-G Tax Forms In Mail, Have Trouble Downloading Them Online
As for the fall, the district is hopeful to return to full, in-person learning.