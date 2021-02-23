DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) —Two rock stars, one in the music world, one in the political world, are talking about their unlikely friendship.

Former President Barack Obama and music legend Bruce Springsteen have teamed up for a podcast to share how they came together, despite being from somewhat different worlds.

“On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. He’s a white guy from a small town in Jersey. I’m a Black guy of mixed race born in Hawaii. He’s a rock ‘n’ roll icon. I’m not as cool,” joked Obama.

“Renegades: Born in the USA” features the pair discussing race, marriage and fatherhood, the state of the U.S., and other topics.

The first two episodes are now available on Spotify.