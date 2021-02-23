CHICAGO (CBS) —Two rock stars, one in the music world, one in the political world, are talking about their unlikely friendship.
Former President Barack Obama and music legend Bruce Springsteen have teamed up for a podcast to share how they came together, despite being from somewhat different worlds.
“On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. He’s a white guy from a small town in Jersey. I’m a Black guy of mixed race born in Hawaii. He’s a rock ‘n’ roll icon. I’m not as cool,” joked Obama.
Last year, I sat down with my good friend Bruce @Springsteen for a long and meaningful conversation that touched on so much of what we're all dealing with these days. I'm excited to share it with you over the next few weeks: https://t.co/sQACD08AWx pic.twitter.com/biMoxCLhAG
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 22, 2021
"Renegades: Born in the USA" features the pair discussing race, marriage and fatherhood, the state of the U.S., and other topics.
The first two episodes are now available on Spotify.