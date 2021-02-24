CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois on Wednesday marked 10 days in a row with an average COVID-19 infection rate below 3%, as the state reported 2,022 new coronavirus cases and 44 more deaths.
Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,179,342 coronavirus cases, including 20,374 deaths.
The state’s 7-day average case positivity rate stands at 2.8%, and has now been below 3% for 10 consecutive days, the longest such stretch since late June and early July.
As of Tuesday night, 1,511 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 338 in the ICU and 172 on ventilators. Illinois has now reported fewer than 2,000 daily hospitalizations from the virus for two weeks in a row, the longest such stretch since before the start of the fall surge in October.
Illinois peaked at 6,175 coronavirus hospitalizations on Nov. 20, but has seen a steady decline since then.
Meantime, Illinois has received a total of 3,029,325 doses of coronavirus vaccines since they were first authorized by the FDA in December. The state has administered 2,310,929 doses of vaccine so far, and a total of 619,480 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 4.86% of the state's population.
Over the past week, Illinois is averaging 58,141 doses administered per day.