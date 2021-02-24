CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot during a robbery at a Circle K store at a Shell gas station in Marengo, Illinois early Wednesday morning.
According to Marengo Police, officers responded to the Circle K, Shell gas station, located at 600 N. State Street.
An adult victim with a gunshot wound was treated on the scene and then flown to a local hospital for treatment. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
Police are searching for two suspects who are both armed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Marengo Police Department at 815-568-7231 or the McHenry County Crime Stoppers at 800-762-7867.