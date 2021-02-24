CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating a string of burglaries early Wednesday on the Northwest Side, although police said it’s not yet clear if the burglaries are connected.
In all three burglaries, four people dressed in all black broke into a store and stole merchandise. In one case, they also stole an ATM.
The first burglary happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the Logan Square neighborhood. Police said four burglars dressed in all black clothing broke out the front windows of a liquor store in the 1900 block of North California Avenue, and stole the ATM inside, along with liquor and several packs of cigarettes.
The burglars fled the scene in a grey SUV and a red Ford Fusion.
About 30 minutes later, four burglars wearing all black broke the front windows of a store in the 2400 block of West North Avenue in Buckcown, and stole an unknown amount of merchandise.
The burglars fled the scene in a grey SUV.
Around 3:10 a.m., four burglars dressed in all black broke out the front windows of a store in the 2800 block of North Western Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood, and took an unknown amount of merchandise.
No one was in custody Wednesday morning.
Area Five detectives were investigating all three burglaries.