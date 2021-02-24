CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Postal Service announced Wednesday that it is hiring city carrier associates to work at various Chicago locations.
The positions open on Thursday, but will only be open until Saturday. Applications are accepted online only at a www.usps.com/careers – applicants should click “Search Now and Apply” and select Illinois to view current openings.READ MORE: State Lawmakers Must Get Paid For Whole Month Even If They Serve Only A Day Under State Law; Comptroller Mendoza Wants That To Change
Jobs are posted daily and for a short time, so applicants are advised to check the site frequently.
Applicants must be at least 18 or a high school graduate and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. They must pass a background check, a drug test, and a pre-employment medical assessment, and must live within daily commuting distance.READ MORE: Burglars Steal ATM, Other Items From Ukrainian Village Restaurant Within Minutes; Similar Incidents Reported Nearby
CBS 2 has also been closely tracking problems with the USPS for months. For more, click here.
CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work.MORE NEWS: After Repeated Unexplained Car Fires, Armed Robbery Outside West Pullman Building, Many Think Issue Has To Do With Gangs, Race
We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.