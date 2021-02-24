State Lawmakers Must Get Paid For Whole Month Even If They Serve Only A Day Under State Law; Comptroller Mendoza Wants That To ChangeFor most of us, you work a day, you get paid for a day. But Illinois law says if you work a day, you get paid for an entire month - if you're a state lawmaker.

Burglars Steal ATM, Other Items From Ukrainian Village Restaurant Within Minutes; Similar Incidents Reported NearbyBurglars hit several businesses on the Near Northwest Side early Wednesday – and police are not ready to connect the cases, but the similarities cannot be ignored.

After Repeated Unexplained Car Fires, Armed Robbery Outside West Pullman Building, Many Think Issue Has To Do With Gangs, RaceAfter unexplained car fires in the back of a building and bullets flying in the front, a West Pullman neighborhood landlord and his tenants have a simple request – make it stop.

City Argues Attorneys Cannot Bring Enforcement Action On CPD Consent Decree Over Search Warrant Tactics, Because Consent Decree Does Not Mention ThemThe City of Chicago on Wednesday challenged an enforcement action team of attorneys instrumental in the Chicago Police consent decree – arguing the police raids with which the attorneys took issue are not addressed in the consent decree and thus cannot be a basis for an enforcement action.