DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Des Plaines were searching for four suspects Thursday after an attack in which a man delivering cars to a dealership was attacked, beaten, and carjacked of all of them.
Around 1 a.m. Thursday, Des Plaines police were called to Jidd Motors at 855 Rand Rd., where they found a man lying in a snowbank with injuries to his wrist and leg. He was rushed to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police learned that the man had been delivering cars to the dealership when four men came up and attacked him. They punched and kicked him repeatedly and demanded the keys to all the cars, police said.
The suspects stole all the cars, police said. They did not specify the number of cars.
Des Plaines police said the same suspects were behind a burglary at another Jidd Motors location at 1313 Rand Rd. about 20 minutes earlier.
The search for the suspects continued late Thursday.MORE NEWS: Former State Rep. Edward Acevedo, Sons Indicted On Tax Charges
