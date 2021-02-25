CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Illinois state Rep. Edward Acevedo and two sons were indicted on tax charges Wednesday.
Acevedo was first elected to the Illinois House in 1997, representing several South and Southwest Side neighborhoods, and served until 2017. He was also a Cook County correctional officer and a Chicago Police officer, and was connected to former House Speaker Mike Madigan.
The indictment said in 2017, Acevedo received a gross income of $130,775, including about $82,533 from a company named only as Company A. On the gross income, he owed $19,582, the indictment said.
But Acevedo did not file a 2017 Form 1040 with the IRS before Oct. 15, 2018 as required by law, the indictment said. The indictment accused him of receiving payments in cash so as to conceal his gross income, making cash deposits into his personal bank account to conceal the source of the payments, directly depositing checks into his own bank account for services rendered by Company A, and avoiding the creation of business and accounting records.
The indictment also said Acevedo had his accountant file an extension with IRS fir his 2017 tax returns claiming that he had no tax liability and not providing a payment.
The indictment accused Acevedo of similar acts with regard to his taxes in 2018, when his gross income was $127,708 including $65,000 from Company A and he received $15,498.
He also did not file tax returns for 2015 or 2016, the indictment alleged.
Acevedo was charged with four counts of willfully failing to file an income tax return and two counts of tax evasion.
Also charged were Acevedo’s sons – Michael Acevedo, 34, and Alex Acevedo, 35. Both were charged with filing false tax returns, and Michael Acevedo is also charged with failing to file a tax return.