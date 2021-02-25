CHICAGO (CBS) — Exactly 24 years after the murder of a baby from Elgin, the man who killed her is out of prison.
Quortney Kley was just 20 months old in 1997 when she was beaten to death.
An autopsy later determined the little girl was also sexually assaulted.
Her mother's then-boyfriend, Cayce Williams, then pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 48-years in prison.
He was release Thursday after serving just half of that prison time.