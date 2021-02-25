CHICAGO (CBS) — Kris Bryant reiterated Thursday that he is willing to talk about a long-term deal with the Cubs.

But for now, the 29-year-old former MVP is set to be a free agent following the 2021 season.

Bryant welcomed Jake Arrieta back to the Cubs, launching a home run off him during live batting practice in Mesa Thursday.

Bryant seems pretty relaxed despite what could be a stressful time in a contract year. That includes getting a surprising text this offseason that new Cubs President Jed Hoyer helped clear up.

“So I got a text like that weekend, ‘Welcome to the Mets.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, well, what?’ It was a Connecticut number. I don’t know who it was. So I obviously called them – called, you know, my agent, and he calls them and he said, ‘There’s been nothing going on,’” Bryant said. “But (Hoyer has) been really transparent with me and my side, and honestly, I’ve really appreciated that. I’ve never had that type of security or communication. So great turns – a great way to start off, I guess, our relationship in his new role.”

At Camelback Ranch, Nick Madrigal is feeling healthier and hoping to build off a solid rookie season at second base for the White Sox.

That is despite dealing with lingering pain in his left shoulder after separating it in just his 5th game.

He had surgery this offseason and is hopeful for an improved version of himself in 2021.

“I feel a lot more to help this team – whether it’s on the base pass or in the batter’s box, and on the defense – I’ve asked, like, I need a showcase of what kind a player I truly am,” Madrigal said. “I’m excited to really go out there, especially feeling a lot healthier this year – feeling almost completely 100 percent.”