CHICAGO (CBS) — With much of the snow that blanketed Chicago this month melting away, the Department of Streets and Sanitation said, starting next week, city workers will begin hauling away lawn furniture, ironing boards, and other items used to claim “Dibs” on street parking over the last few weeks.

While technically illegal, claiming “Dibs” after digging out a parking space is a Chicago tradition, especially after heavy snowfall. It can also lead to some nasty disputes, and even acts of vandalism against drivers who ignore “Dibs” and park in a spot someone else has claimed.

Starting Tuesday, Streets and Sanitation crews will begin picking up any unclaimed “Dibs” markers along their daily garbage collection routes.

“Our crews have been working around the clock to address snow and ice and ensure Chicago’s streets are safe and passable for residents,” Streets and Sanitation Commissioner John Tully said in a statement. “At this time, we ask residents to be neighborly and help our crews clear streets of debris by picking up any items they may have on the street.”

City officials are urging people to pick up the lawn chairs, cones, and other objects they’ve placed in the street to claim parking spots before Tuesday if they want to avoid having them tossed in with the garbage.

Following last week’s heavy snowfall, the city’s garbage collection efforts are still delayed, even after crews worked extra shifts last week, including Saturday. City officials said garbage collection crews will continue working extended hours this week to catch up.

Residents should keep their garbage carts out and ready for pickup throughout the week.

To find out your daily garbage collection route or to report a concern about debris on your block, call 311 or visit 311.chicago.gov.

City records show the city’s 311 system has fielded more than 2,600 complaints so far this year about dibs, more than the last two years combined (355 in 2020 and 1,127 in 2019).

The neighborhoods with the most complaints are Belmont Cragin, South Lawndale, and Avondale.

CBS 2 asked CPD if dibs are dubious. A spokesperson said they understand the challenges, but “Chicago streets are for everyone to use and park on, regardless of who shoveled the space.”