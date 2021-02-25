Chicago Weather: Weekend WarmupPatchy fog will be seen into Friday morning after the low drops to 22 Thursday night.

Celebrating Black History Makers: Sydney Barber Is First Black Female Brigade Commander At U.S. Naval AcademyAt 21 years old, a Lake Forest native became the first Black female brigade commander ever at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Trouble Accessing 1099-G Tax Forms For Unemployment Benefits Online? A Tech Expert Has A Possible FixAfter our story this week revealing technical difficulties accessing the 1099-G tax document online, an IT expert reached out to CBS 2's Tara Molina with an idea.

CBS 2 Exclusive: Now In New Home, West Side Mom Says She Never Left Kids Alone Or Without, Says People Don't Know Her Real StruggleOn Thursday night, CBS 2's Jermont Terry had an exclusive look at what a mother once accused of leaving her kids alone said was really going on behind closed doors.