DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — A weak system Friday night may scatter showers overnight.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there will be clearing skies Saturday morning with highs around 50 this weekend.

READ MORE: City Council Approves Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Plan For $377 Million In Federal COVID-19 Relief Funds

(Credit: CBS)

The normal high for this time of year is 39 degrees. The beginning of next week will be a little cooler, but the area will see mostly sunny skies.

READ MORE: Madigan Successor Who Resigned After Less Than Three Days In Office Declines Full Month's Salary

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: Rain showers. Low 35.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 50.

MORE NEWS: Stay Informed, Be Smart: Here's How To Get The CBS 2 Chicago App NOW

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 50.

Mary Kay Kleist