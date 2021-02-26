CHICAGO (CBS) — A weak system Friday night may scatter showers overnight.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there will be clearing skies Saturday morning with highs around 50 this weekend.
The normal high for this time of year is 39 degrees. The beginning of next week will be a little cooler, but the area will see mostly sunny skies.
TONIGHT: Rain showers. Low 35.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 50.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 50.