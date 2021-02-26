(CBS/AP) — Plant-based food company Beyond Meat will be partnering with several fast food chains, including Chicago-based McDonald’s, in the coming years.
It’s to expand to products that could eventually include a plant-based burger, chalupa or toppings on a stuffed-crust pizza.READ MORE: Stay Informed, Be Smart: Here's How To Get The CBS 2 Chicago App NOW
Beyond Meat announced distribution agreements with McDonald’s as well as Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Illinois: 2nd Day In A Row With 100,000 COVID-19 Vaccinations; Hospitalizations At Lowest Point Since July
The California company says will develop plant-based products for all the restaurants, with exclusive menu items for each brand.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.MORE NEWS: United Center Parking Lot To Become Mass Vaccination Site In March