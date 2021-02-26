DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead from a fire in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, it happened in the 4300 block of West Maypole Friday afternoon.

The man tried to escape but succumbed to heavy smoke. He was taken to West Suburban Hospital where he later died.

A smoke detector was found, but the battery was dead.

This is a developing story.

