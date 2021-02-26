CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead from a fire in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, it happened in the 4300 block of West Maypole Friday afternoon.
The man tried to escape but succumbed to heavy smoke. He was taken to West Suburban Hospital where he later died.
A smoke detector was found, but the battery was dead.
This is a developing story.
4330 Maypole. Victim tried to escape but succumbed to heavy smoke. One smoke alarm found with dead battery.
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 26, 2021