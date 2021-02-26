DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Micah Johnson, White Sox

CHICAGO (CBS)– From showcasing sports as an art form to displaying his work in an art gallery, former Chicago White Sox player Micah Johnson is using his skills to inspire others to chase their dreams.

Johnson found his love of art after a former manager challenged him to paint.

He now uses charcoal to create the faces of young Black children, an idea he came up with after his nephew questioned if astronauts could be black.

His work will be on display the “Art Angels Gallery” in Hollywood through March.

CBS Chicago is proud to celebrate Black History makers, those impacting change in our community today.

