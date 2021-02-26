CHICAGO (CBS)– A 22-year-old woman was shot while sitting in her car overnight the Rosemoor neighborhood.
Police said the woman was found in her car, in the 10200 block of South King Drive just before 1 a.m., with gunshot wounds to her head. Her vehicle had several bullet holes in the driver-side door.
The 22-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Police said she was unable to give a description of the offender due to the severity of her injuries. No one is in custody.