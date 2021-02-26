Cockburn Scores 24 As No. 5 Illini Top NebraskaKofi Cockburn scored 24 points, freshman Adam Miller added 18 and No. 5 Illinois beat Nebraska on Thursday night.

Buie, Northwestern Rally Past Minnesota in 2nd Half, End 13-Game Losing StreakBoo Buie scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half, sparking Northwestern to rally past Minnesota on Thursday night.

Kane's 399th Goal Pushes Blackhawks Past Blue JacketsThe Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night to sweep a two-game series.

UIC Falls To Youngstown State In Horizon League TourneyMichael Akuchie had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Youngstown State players in double figures as the Penguins beat Illinois-Chicago in the Horizon League Tourney on Thursday night.

Spring Training 2021: Cubs' Kris Bryant On Relationship With Jed Hoyer, White Sox' Nick Madrigal Feeling Healthier And Ready To GoKris Bryant reiterated Thursday that he is willing to talk about a long-term deal with the Cubs.

Northwestern-Michigan Game To Honor B10's 1st Black PlayerJewett played football at both schools in the 1890s. Jewett was a standout high school athlete in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and went on to play for the Wolverines in the 1890 and 1892 seasons.