NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS/AP) — New Haven police have issued an arrest warrant for a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate in the fatal shooting of Yale University graduate student with ties to Chicago.

Police are searching for Qinxuan Pan, charged with murder in the fatal shooting, who remains at large.

Pan, 29, is believed to be staying in the Atlanta area and should be considered armed and dangerous, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Matthew Duffy said.

He was seen in the Georgia capital suburbs of Duluth or Brookhaven, driving with family members, carrying a black backpack and acting strange days after the killing, Duffy said.

Pan, an MIT graduate, is accused of stealing an SUV from a Massachusetts dealership the day of the killing before driving to Connecticut.

Jiang, 26, had recently gotten engaged to be married. The Seattle native earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies at the University of Washington and was an Army veteran and Army National Guard member, according to his LinkedIn page and Yale officials.

Jiang’s family had lived in Chicago before moving to Seattle. He proudly showcased his Chicago roots on social media – with pictures in Chinatown and the city’s most well-known spots. But he had felt a calling to Yale’s School of the Environment, where the second-year master’s student was conducting research on mercury levels in fish.

In the Army, he was a tank operator and a chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear officer, according to Yale.

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Pan’s location and arrest.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)