Carjacker Steals Car With Two Children Inside From South Shore Gas StationPolice said a 40-year-old woman left the keys in her car when she got out at a gas station at 75th and Yates around 5:30 p.m. That's when someone hopped into the Malibu and took off, her son and daughter still inside.

Chicago Speed Cameras To Start Issuing $35 Tickets To Drivers Going 6 MPH Over The Limit On MondayThe grace period is nearly over for Chicago drivers. Starting on Monday, if one of the city’s speed cameras catches you going 6 mph to 9 mph over the limit, get ready for a $35 ticket.

Johnson & Johnson's One-Shot COVID Vaccine Authorized For Emergency UseThe Food and Drug Administration on Saturday authorized Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. The vaccine is the third to be approved for use in the United States, and the first that requires only one shot.

Carjacking Arrest: Veronica Harden Charged With Stealing Car With 8-Year-Old Boy InsideVeronica Harden, 36, has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, two counts of aggravated battery, and one count of aggravated kidnapping.