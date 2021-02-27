CHICAGO (CBS) — A carjacker stole a Chevy Malibu with a 4-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl inside Saturday evening in the South Shore neighborhood, but the children were found safe a short time later.
Police said a 40-year-old woman left the keys in her car when she got out at a gas station at 75th and Yates around 5:30 p.m.
That's when someone hopped into the Malibu and took off.
Within 15 minutes, police found the car near 75th and Yates, the two children still inside.
The children were safely reunited with their family.
No one was in custody Saturday evening.