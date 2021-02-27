DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, Chicago News, Crime, South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — A carjacker stole a Chevy Malibu with a 4-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl inside Saturday evening in the South Shore neighborhood, but the children were found safe a short time later.

Police said a 40-year-old woman left the keys in her car when she got out at a gas station at 75th and Yates around 5:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Chicago Speed Cameras To Start Issuing $35 Tickets To Drivers Going 6 MPH Over The Limit On Monday

That’s when someone hopped into the Malibu and took off.

READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson's One-Shot COVID Vaccine Authorized For Emergency Use

Within 15 minutes, police found the car near 75th and Yates, the two children still inside.

The children were safely reunited with their family.

MORE NEWS: Carjacking Arrest: Veronica Harden Charged With Stealing Car With 8-Year-Old Boy Inside

No one was in custody Saturday evening.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff