by Tim McGill
CHICAGO (CBS) — After a mild, beautiful Saturday, some showers or drizzle are possible late tonight after midnight, ahead of another warm and mostly sunny day tomorrow.
Patchy fog is possible early Sunday, along with a lingering sprinkle, but skies will clear during the afternoon.
Tomorrow will round out the warmest weekend of this winter. Highs around 10° above average. My complete forecast after basketball around 5 on CBS 2 Chicago. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/YdTEPYjIKf
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) February 27, 2021
It will be another day with highs of 50 or more for most areas, to make this the warmest weekend of winter.
Meteorological spring starts Monday, which should be the coldest day of the week, before we bounce back into the 50s by Wednesday.
Tonight: Becoming cloudy with scattered showers or drizzle possible late. Patchy fog forming late tonight too. Lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday: Patchy fog & a few sprinkles possible early then becoming mostly sunny. Windy with gusts to near 40 mph. High in the lower 50s (falling temperatures late in the afternoon).
Extended: No significant rain or snow through next week. A bit below average on Monday with highs in the upper 30s but 40s and 50s the rest of the week. Cooler near the lakefront Thursday and Friday.

Sorry snow lovers but coming up goose eggs on GFS model snowfall forecast through next Friday. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/PRCa3IXByg
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) February 27, 2021