CHICAGO (CBS) — The construction work to rebuild the Montrose bridge over the Kennedy means a little detour for drivers.
Crews are removing the existing north portion of the bridge over three weekends.
Outbound entrance ramps are now closed from Armitage to Irving Park.
All traffic on the outbound Kennedy will be diverted into the express lanes at Diversey and won't be allowed off until the Edens Expressway at Foster.
Everything reopens Monday morning at 5 a.m.