CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for help finding an elderly man who has been missing since Saturday morning, and might have difficulty finding his way home.
Chicago police said Khoshaba Dikyanos was last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday when he left his home in the 5200 block of North Rockwell Street.
He is a 5-foot-4, 152-pound white man with brown eyes, gray hair, and an olive complexion. He was last seen wearing a navy blue waist-length jacket, gray pants, and black dress shoes.
Police said he is known to walk long distances, and might have difficulty finding his way home.
Anyone who sees him should contact Area 3 special victims unit detectives at 312-744-8200.