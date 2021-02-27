CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police say they’ve arrested the woman behind two recent carjackings, including one when she stole a car with an 8-year-old boy still inside.
Veronica Harden, 36, has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, two counts of aggravated battery, and one count of aggravated kidnapping.
In one crime, police said Harden carjacked a woman in a parking lot in the 3300 block of West Belmont Avenue on Feb. 6, and drove off with the victim's 8-year-old son still in the car. The boy escaped unharmed at a nearby intersection.
Harden was arrested Thursday night in the 4200 block of North Richmond Street, after police spotted her driving a vehicle stolen in a carjacking one day earlier.
Harden was arrested Thursday night in the 4200 block of North Richmond Street, after police spotted her driving a vehicle stolen in a carjacking one day earlier.

At a bond hearing Saturday, a judge set her bail at $1 million, and ordered her placed on electronic monitoring if she is released on bond.
Harden is due back in court on March 5.