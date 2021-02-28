DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Marissa Parra
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are dead and four are hospitalized after a house fire in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Firefighters battled the flames in the 8600 block of South Hermitage beginning just before 4 a.m.

A 10-year-old girl and a woman in her 30s died after being transported to Little Company of Mary Medical Center by the Chicago Fire Department. A family member identified the victims as 32-year-old Ieashia Ford and her youngest daughter Porsha Ford, who was just weeks away from her eleventh birthday.

Porsha was excited to start in person learning again tomorrow at Foster Park.

“Math was her favorite subject,” a family member said.

Ieashia leaves behind one other daughter, two sons and a grandchild.

Four other adult relatives, two men and two women, were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center and are expected to recover, CFD said.

Firefighters said they did not hear any smoke detectors when they responded to the home.