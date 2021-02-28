By Ed Curran

CHICAGO (CBS) — When you decide to name your first all electric car after an iconic muscle car, you better get it right. We’re behind the wheel of the new Mustang Mach-E.

Some people were very upset that Ford’s first all-electric SUV would bear the Mustang name, but when you’re going in a brand new direction you may as well hang your hat on a name your brand is known for. What would you call it? The F-150 Mach-E? Of course not!

Is this vehicle a Ford Mustang? Visually, no. But I have not had so many people shooting photos and videos of the car I’m driving, and stopping to talk with me about it, since I test drove the latest Corvette Stingray.

This is a gorgeous vehicle that stands on its own. It’s new and unique. The door opens with the push of a button.

Is it a Mustang in performance? How about 0 to 30 off the line in 2 seconds, to 60 in under 5, and the GT Performance version will make it to 60 in 3.5. It’s a fast car with crisp handling but a ride that’s a bit on the harsh side. You might call that a sporty Mustang feel.

This is an impressive vehicle with an electric range of nearly 300 miles. Inside, its huge display screen may remind you of another popular electric. I like the incorporated hard knob on the screen so you can reach out to adjust the volume without looking.

The Mach-E is a joy to drive and a winner in my book but, no, it’s not your daddy’s Mustang, but it may just be your kid’s.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a $44,000 all electric, all wheel drive vehicle.

Test drive it if you’re considering a Tesla, Chevy Bolt or another electric vehicle.