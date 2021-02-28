CHICAGO (CBS) — The many fans of Erica Watson are remembering the Chicago actress and standup comedian tonight.
Watson's brother said she died of complications from COVID-19 in Jamaica.
WBBM Newsradio reported Watson was a native of the Hyde Park neighborhood and was an alum of Kenwood Academy High School and Columbia College Chicago.
Watson was a producer, actor, and standup comedian and she worked on numerous TV and radio ventures – and also appeared in the Oscar-nominated movie “Precious” and in “ChiRaq,” “Top Five,” and “Side Effects,” WBBM Newsradio reported.
April Williams, lead agent for the Chicago and New York offices of Gill Talent Group, told Newsradio: "Erica was loved and adored by just so many people. She had such a vibrant, vivacious spirit. I really hope and am praying that she knew what a gem to Chicago she was and how proud we were of her."
Watson had just turned 48 on Friday.